Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Has $3.84 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 1.4% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,485,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,096,000 after purchasing an additional 212,277 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,320,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,986,000 after purchasing an additional 134,436 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,725,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,931,000 after purchasing an additional 140,377 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,086,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,378,000 after purchasing an additional 8,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 755,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,290,000 after purchasing an additional 24,586 shares in the last quarter.

IVE stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.63. The company had a trading volume of 45,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,239. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $147.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.76. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $132.18 and a 1-year high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

