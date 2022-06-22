Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 179,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,348 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Energy ETF makes up 2.6% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $7,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYE. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $84,205,000. JB Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,448,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 350.4% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 486,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,980,000 after buying an additional 378,574 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $7,745,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,947,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,729,000 after buying an additional 184,692 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IYE traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.44. 165,882 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,713,132. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.37. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a one year low of $24.49 and a one year high of $49.31.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.