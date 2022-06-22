Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of Mesoblast from $6.50 to $2.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Get Mesoblast alerts:

Shares of Mesoblast stock opened at $2.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $322.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 3.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.44 and its 200 day moving average is $4.11. Mesoblast has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $8.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Mesoblast ( NASDAQ:MESO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 million. Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 16.77% and a negative net margin of 921.09%. On average, equities analysts expect that Mesoblast will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MESO. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Sio Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Lattice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Mesoblast Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines in the United States, Australia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mesoblast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesoblast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.