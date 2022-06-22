Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifty brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $303.50.

META has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $258.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $157.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $425.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.04. Meta Platforms has a 52 week low of $155.97 and a 52 week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $242,713.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,499.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $111,345.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,368,915.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,698 shares of company stock valued at $9,181,081 over the last ninety days. 13.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of META. Autus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 643 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Well Done LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.8% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meta Platforms (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.