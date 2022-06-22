Money Design Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 55.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,857 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $14,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 118.1% during the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period.

VOE traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.99. 20,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,604. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.77 and its 200 day moving average is $145.48. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $124.80 and a one year high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

