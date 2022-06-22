Money Design Co. Ltd. Sells 109,863 Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Money Design Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 712,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,863 shares during the period. iShares Global Energy ETF comprises about 1.7% of Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $25,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 200.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 2,567.4% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IXC stock traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.25. 22,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,065,311. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $23.08 and a 1 year high of $42.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.30.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

