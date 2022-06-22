Moody National Bank Trust Division Trims Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Moody National Bank Trust Division trimmed its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,224 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $5,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 66 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 261.9% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOC stock traded down $6.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $457.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,806. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $344.89 and a 1-year high of $492.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $71.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $458.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $426.28.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.15. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $1.73 dividend. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 19.07%.

Several brokerages have commented on NOC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.80.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

