mStable USD Price Up 0.4% Over Last Week (MUSD)

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. One mStable USD coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00004987 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. mStable USD has a total market capitalization of $41.25 million and $41,822.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, mStable USD has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004949 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,127.93 or 0.99979562 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00036279 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004897 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00024479 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001437 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001099 BTC.

About mStable USD

mStable USD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org . The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

mStable USD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire mStable USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy mStable USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

