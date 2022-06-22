My DeFi Pet Market Cap Hits $2.55 Million (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. Over the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One My DeFi Pet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000783 BTC on popular exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a total market capitalization of $2.55 million and $1.75 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004969 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00091987 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 46.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.76 or 0.00456428 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00068604 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00014875 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,200,282 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

My DeFi Pet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars.

