National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NNN. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Colliers Securities cut their target price on National Retail Properties to $49.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.89.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

Shares of National Retail Properties stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.00. 1,148,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,004,520. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.84. National Retail Properties has a 1-year low of $39.12 and a 1-year high of $49.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

National Retail Properties ( NYSE:NNN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 42.73%. The company had revenue of $190.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in National Retail Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $576,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in National Retail Properties by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 304,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,675,000 after buying an additional 26,865 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in National Retail Properties by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 4,994 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in National Retail Properties by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 47,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in National Retail Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $2,198,000. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.