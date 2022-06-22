Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Trading Up 7.5%

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) shares were up 7.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.76 and last traded at $5.75. Approximately 68,623 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,333,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.35.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Natura &Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTCO. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Natura &Co during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Natura &Co by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Natura &Co by 84.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Natura &Co by 295.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 6,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natura &Co in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. 3.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Natura &Co

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal hygiene products. The company's products portfolio includes body care, face care, makeup, soaps, hair care, deodorants, oils, and other products, as well as deodorants, men's grooming, and sun protection products.

