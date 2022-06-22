Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Trading Up 7.5%

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) shares were up 7.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.76 and last traded at $5.75. Approximately 68,623 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,333,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.35.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Natura &Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.54.
About Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO)
Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal hygiene products. The company's products portfolio includes body care, face care, makeup, soaps, hair care, deodorants, oils, and other products, as well as deodorants, men's grooming, and sun protection products.
