Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 1,852.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,933 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up approximately 1.0% of NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $2,612,150,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $17,605,636,000 after buying an additional 2,179,427 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,425,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,268,721,000 after buying an additional 1,265,219 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $1,184,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,170,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $704,881,000 after buying an additional 476,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $170.91 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $366.84.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. KGI Securities downgraded Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $605.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Netflix from $425.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays cut their target price on Netflix from $380.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Netflix from $465.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $360.54.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

