NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) SVP Heidi Cormack Sells 4,687 Shares

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) SVP Heidi Cormack sold 4,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $85,490.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,734 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,828.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Heidi Cormack also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 21st, Heidi Cormack sold 2,105 shares of NETGEAR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $47,404.60.

NASDAQ:NTGR traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.34. 160,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,114. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.57. NETGEAR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $39.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.66 million, a P/E ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 0.79.

NETGEAR ( NASDAQ:NTGR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($1.95) EPS for the quarter. NETGEAR had a negative return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $210.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NETGEAR, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of NETGEAR from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. BWS Financial decreased their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NETGEAR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.67.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in NETGEAR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NETGEAR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NETGEAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,082 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NETGEAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

About NETGEAR

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. It offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi systems, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi hotspots, Wi-Fi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, Wi-Fi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value-added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

