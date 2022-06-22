NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Position Lifted by Carret Asset Management LLC

Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 820,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,620,000 after buying an additional 26,067 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 147.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 7,687 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,950. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NEE traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.24. 288,934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,206,765. The company has a market cap of $145.84 billion, a PE ratio of 98.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.42. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 229.73%.

Several brokerages have commented on NEE. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.86.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

