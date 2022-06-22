NKN Market Capitalization Achieves $61.27 Million (NKN)

NKN (NKN) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 22nd. One NKN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0875 or 0.00000436 BTC on popular exchanges. NKN has a market cap of $61.27 million and $5.16 million worth of NKN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NKN has traded 18% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NKN Coin Profile

NKN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2018. NKN’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for NKN is /r/nknblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NKN’s official Twitter account is @NKN_ORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . NKN’s official website is nkn.org . The official message board for NKN is medium.com/nknetwork

According to CryptoCompare, ” NKN (New Kind of Network) is a highly scalable, self-evolving and self-incentivized blockchain network infrastructure. It addresses the network decentralization and self-evolution by introducing Cellular Automata (CA) methodology for both dynamism and efficiency. NKN tokenizes network connectivity and data transmission capacity as a useful Proof of Work. NKN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the NKN ecosystem and works as the incentive given to participants that share their connectivity and bandwidth. “

Buying and Selling NKN

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NKN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NKN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NKN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

