Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Chairman Sells $40,509.00 in Stock

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) Chairman Steven Lund sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $40,509.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,197,266. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Steven Lund also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 21st, Steven Lund sold 6,426 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $289,298.52.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Steven Lund sold 395 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $17,775.00.

On Monday, June 13th, Steven Lund sold 51,300 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total value of $2,248,479.00.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Steven Lund sold 925 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.07, for a total value of $42,614.75.

On Monday, May 16th, Steven Lund sold 21,200 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $959,300.00.

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.71. 389,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,976. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.40 and a 12 month high of $58.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.23.

Nu Skin Enterprises ( NYSE:NUS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $604.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.70 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.04%.

NUS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 216.9% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

