Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.75-$8.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.10. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NUE shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Nucor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $132.55.

Get Nucor alerts:

NUE stock traded down $5.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,346,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.03. Nucor has a 1 year low of $87.71 and a 1 year high of $187.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.23.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.35 by $0.32. Nucor had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Nucor will post 29.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 7.15%.

In other Nucor news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.58, for a total value of $556,488.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $5,491,764.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,293,451.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,368 shares of company stock worth $6,688,252 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in Nucor by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 10.4% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Nucor by 23.5% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Nucor during the first quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor (Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.