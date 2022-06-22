NULS (NULS) Price Hits $0.17 on Top Exchanges

NULS (NULS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. During the last seven days, NULS has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. NULS has a total market cap of $16.84 million and $2.38 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NULS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000835 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About NULS

NULS was first traded on July 11th, 2018. NULS's total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. NULS's official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NULS is nuls.io . NULS's official message board is nuls.community . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency's Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

