NuWave Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,634 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.9% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 151 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.89, for a total value of $56,734.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,170,987.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,698 shares of company stock worth $9,181,081 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on META shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $228.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $258.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet cut Meta Platforms from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.87.

Shares of META stock opened at $157.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.04. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.97 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $425.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.37.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.