ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $29.31

The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $29.31 and last traded at $29.42, with a volume of 31027 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.25.

Separately, StockNews.com raised ODP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Get ODP alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.14.

ODP ( NASDAQ:ODP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. ODP had a positive return on equity of 13.58% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. ODP’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in ODP during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ODP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ODP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in ODP by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in ODP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ODP Company Profile (NASDAQ:ODP)

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in two divisions, Business Solutions and Retail. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ODP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ODP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.