ODUWA Tops One Day Trading Volume of $9,687.00 (OWC)

ODUWA (OWC) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 21st. ODUWA has a total market capitalization of $1.57 million and approximately $9,687.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ODUWA has traded 24.6% higher against the US dollar. One ODUWA coin can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00000958 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004945 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20,304.87 or 0.99951348 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00032843 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004862 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001389 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00023586 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004945 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About ODUWA

OWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io . The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ODUWA

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

