Old Port Advisors Lowers Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Old Port Advisors trimmed its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,130 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $3,938,246,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $234,465,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $139,410,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,603,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,486 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 16,104,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $717,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232,964 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $32.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $30.86 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.10.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

