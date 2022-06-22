Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.70.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OTRK shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Ontrak from $13.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Ontrak from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Ontrak from $9.00 to $1.30 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

In related news, insider Arik Hill acquired 25,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.44 per share, with a total value of $36,515.52. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 51,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,409.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 46.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA grew its holdings in Ontrak by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 496,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after buying an additional 42,020 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ontrak by 128.0% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 20,230 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ontrak in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ontrak in the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ontrak by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 108,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 47,955 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OTRK stock opened at $1.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47. Ontrak has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $35.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.91. The firm has a market cap of $26.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.42.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter. Ontrak had a negative return on equity of 80.10% and a negative net margin of 76.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Ontrak will post -3.01 EPS for the current year.

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, telehealth-enabled, and virtualized healthcare company that provides in-person services to health plans and other third-party payors in the United States. Its technology-enabled platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends effective care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages and guides them to and through the care they need.

