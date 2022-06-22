OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

OPGN has been the topic of several other reports. Alliance Global Partners restated a buy rating and set a $1.25 price objective on shares of OpGen in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of OpGen in a report on Friday, June 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ OPGN opened at $0.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.78. OpGen has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $3.72. The company has a market cap of $23.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of -0.53.

OpGen ( NASDAQ:OPGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. OpGen had a negative return on equity of 72.67% and a negative net margin of 680.36%. The firm had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 million. Sell-side analysts predict that OpGen will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of OpGen by 1,020.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,696,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OpGen by 329.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 421,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 323,388 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OpGen by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 353,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 32,875 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of OpGen in the 3rd quarter valued at $744,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OpGen in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

