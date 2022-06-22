OSRAM Licht (OTCMKTS:OSAGF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $55.67

OSRAM Licht AG (OTCMKTS:OSAGF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $55.67 and last traded at $55.67, with a volume of 9 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.67.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.22 and its 200-day moving average is $62.41.
OSRAM Licht Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OSAGF)
