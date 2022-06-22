Oxygen Trading Up 10.4% This Week (OXY)

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 22nd. One Oxygen coin can currently be purchased for $0.0863 or 0.00000429 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Oxygen has traded 10.4% higher against the dollar. Oxygen has a total market cap of $3.01 million and $334,626.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Oxygen alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004659 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000044 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000131 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000044 BTC.

About Oxygen

Oxygen is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 9,999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 34,938,778 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Buying and Selling Oxygen

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxygen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxygen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oxygen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxygen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.