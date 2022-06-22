Pacifica Partners Inc. Has $3.69 Million Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,722 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials makes up approximately 2.4% of Pacifica Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monolith Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 1,538.5% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $151.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Applied Materials to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.81.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $95.17 on Wednesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.62 and a 1-year high of $167.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.84 and a 200-day moving average of $129.38. The firm has a market cap of $82.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.43.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.05). Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 57.17%. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.87%.

Applied Materials declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

