PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Trading 7% Higher

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.21 and last traded at $26.15. 60,865 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,276,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.45.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on PagerDuty from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $49.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of PagerDuty to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on shares of PagerDuty to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.38.

The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.75 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.70.

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.83% and a negative return on equity of 41.92%. The firm had revenue of $85.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,737 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total value of $60,742.89. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 298,427 shares in the company, valued at $10,435,992.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Howard Wilson sold 60,336 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $2,132,877.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,992 shares of company stock worth $4,384,807. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in PagerDuty by 2.5% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,267,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,047,000 after buying an additional 246,625 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in PagerDuty by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,783,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,939,000 after buying an additional 80,474 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PagerDuty during the first quarter worth $143,174,000. RGM Capital LLC increased its holdings in PagerDuty by 20.9% during the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,626,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,994,000 after buying an additional 626,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in PagerDuty by 0.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,557,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,643,000 after buying an additional 24,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty Company Profile (NYSE:PD)

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

