Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $247.00

Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 247 ($3.03) and last traded at GBX 87.62 ($1.07), with a volume of 3570648 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 92.50 ($1.13).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Pantheon Resources from GBX 250 ($3.06) to GBX 280 ($3.43) and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

Get Pantheon Resources alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 117 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 107.56. The company has a quick ratio of 20.28, a current ratio of 20.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.41. The firm has a market cap of £699.88 million and a PE ratio of -87.97.

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. Its primary assets are the Greater Alkaid project that covers 22,804 acres located in Alaska; and the Talitha project covering an area of approximately 44,463 acres. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pantheon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pantheon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.