PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) is Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s 6th Largest Position

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lessened its stake in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,097 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the quarter. PDC Energy comprises approximately 2.2% of Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $4,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in PDC Energy in the first quarter worth $19,048,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 211.7% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,339 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 9,739 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 47.0% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,442,591 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $104,848,000 after purchasing an additional 461,103 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 271.2% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 414,539 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $30,129,000 after purchasing an additional 302,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in PDC Energy in the first quarter worth $1,468,000.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

In other news, Director Pamela R. Butcher bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.91 per share, with a total value of $63,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,331.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $149,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,201 shares in the company, valued at $30,274,654.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,038 shares of company stock worth $3,973,756 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PDCE traded down $6.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,297. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.52 and a 12 month high of $89.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.90. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.48. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 26.48%. The company had revenue of $316.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. PDC Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 18.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.89%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PDCE. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on PDC Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PDC Energy from $71.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on PDC Energy from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TD Securities raised their price target on PDC Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded PDC Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

PDC Energy Profile (Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.