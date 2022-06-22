PDS Planning Inc Increases Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,752 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 7.0% of PDS Planning Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. PDS Planning Inc owned about 0.15% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $39,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,260,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,310 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,785,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,148,000 after purchasing an additional 74,618 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,831,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,592,000 after buying an additional 42,702 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,327,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,448,000 after buying an additional 39,071 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 893,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,786,000 after buying an additional 10,408 shares during the period.

VBR traded down $1.17 on Wednesday, hitting $148.52. The company had a trading volume of 3,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,882. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $145.54 and a 52-week high of $187.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.86.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

