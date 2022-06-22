PlatON Achieves Market Cap of $36.08 Million (LAT)

PlatON (LAT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. PlatON has a market cap of $36.08 million and approximately $3.10 million worth of PlatON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PlatON has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar. One PlatON coin can currently be bought for $0.0130 or 0.00000064 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PlatON alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004923 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,302.91 or 1.00013157 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00008800 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004929 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002463 BTC.

PlatON Profile

PlatON (LAT) is a coin. PlatON’s total supply is 10,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,778,575,687 coins. PlatON’s official Twitter account is @latiumcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Latium is a decentralized microtasking platform for projects and community initiatives, improving efficiency and transparency for freelance workers and project participants. The ecosystem is comprised of task doers and makers, those who complete tasks and those who pay for them to be completed (respecitvely). Additional features include a reputation system, profile management, referral programs and LAT transfer system. LAT is an ERC20 token that acts as the main form of payment on the platform “

PlatON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlatON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlatON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PlatON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlatON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.