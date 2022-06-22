Platt Investment Counsel LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Platt Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,405 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 17.6% of Platt Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Platt Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $18,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWM. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29,315.6% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,213,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 5,195,309 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 554.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,420,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $543,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954,160 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 91,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,197 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,932,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,319,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $209,904,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.70. 1,830,435 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,022,886. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.78 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.91.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

