Playcent Trading 14.9% Lower Over Last Week (PCNT)

Playcent (PCNT) traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. One Playcent coin can currently be purchased for $0.0104 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Playcent has traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. Playcent has a market capitalization of $301,340.28 and $4,473.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Playcent

Playcent (CRYPTO:PCNT) is a coin. Its launch date was March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,965,236 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

