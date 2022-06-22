Presima Inc. Sells 30,200 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Presima Inc. lessened its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 50.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 30,200 shares during the period. Presima Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Williams Companies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 76,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Williams Companies by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Williams Companies by 3,402.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,514 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 6,328 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $516,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 143.8% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 419,696 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,928,000 after purchasing an additional 247,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.61. The stock had a trading volume of 301,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,455,172. The company has a market cap of $37.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.73. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.53 and a 52 week high of $37.97.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.67%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.54.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $1,367,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,135.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 15,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $519,713.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,462,998.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Williams Companies (Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.