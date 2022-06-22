Private Trust Co. NA Acquires 1,954 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,277,246,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,603,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,129,511,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030,375 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,874,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244,470 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,879,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,515,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $92.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $138.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.16. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $79.00 and a one year high of $106.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.82 and a 200 day moving average of $94.02.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 78.85%.

Several research firms have commented on RTX. Cowen boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Cowen boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.91.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

