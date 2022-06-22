Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Increases Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,044 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 4.8% of Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $6,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 15,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 14,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 46,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 7,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.06. The stock had a trading volume of 6,534,921 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.31.

