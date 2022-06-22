Provident Financial (OTCMKTS:FPLPY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.88

Provident Financial plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.88 and last traded at $2.88, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.88.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.02.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st.

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank and Moneybarn segments. It offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products. The company also provides vehicle finance for cars, motorbikes, and light commercial vehicles.

