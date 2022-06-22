Pure Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 996.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,211 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 6,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 25,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $40.31 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.94 and a 52 week high of $55.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.41.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

