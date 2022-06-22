Pure Financial Advisors LLC Has $5.98 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,547 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,065,000. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 1.6% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,802 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $11,479,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,596,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Tesla from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $900.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Tesla from $335.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $897.43.

Shares of TSLA opened at $711.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $615.50 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $736.99 billion, a PE ratio of 96.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $796.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $903.89.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total transaction of $310,349,698.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,193,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,037,539,398. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total value of $1,484,522.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,673,310.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 416,669 shares of company stock valued at $369,312,309 in the last quarter. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tesla (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.