Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Cut by Analyst

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) – B. Riley dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Green Brick Partners in a report released on Thursday, June 16th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.26. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Green Brick Partners’ current full-year earnings is $4.99 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Green Brick Partners’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.55 EPS.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $393.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.82 million. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 27.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GRBK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Green Brick Partners from $20.00 to $18.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRBK opened at $17.59 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $851.88 million, a P/E ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.41. Green Brick Partners has a 12-month low of $16.80 and a 12-month high of $32.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRBK. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Green Brick Partners in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Green Brick Partners in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 1,175.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Green Brick Partners in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates through Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods, and master planned communities.

