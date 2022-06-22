Qantas Airways (OTCMKTS:QUBSF) Trading Up 1.6%

Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QUBSF – Get Rating) shares rose 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.10 and last traded at $3.10. Approximately 136 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 2,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.05.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.67.

Get Qantas Airways alerts:

About Qantas Airways (OTCMKTS:QUBSF)

Qantas Airways Limited provides air transportation services in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Qantas Domestic, Qantas International, Jetstar Group, and Qantas Loyalty segments. It offers passenger flying, and air cargo and express freight services; and customer loyalty recognition programs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Qantas Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qantas Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.