QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Position Boosted by Orin Green Financial LLC

Orin Green Financial LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 265.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,018 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 54,473 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 7.5% of Orin Green Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Orin Green Financial LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $11,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $2.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $122.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,702,787. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $118.36 and a twelve month high of $193.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.00 and a 200-day moving average of $157.24. The stock has a market cap of $136.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.61.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 30.71%.

Several analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.48.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

