Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Receives $131.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $131.25.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Qualys from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company.

Get Qualys alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $123.76 on Wednesday. Qualys has a 12 month low of $97.01 and a 12 month high of $150.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.14 and a beta of 0.76.

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $113.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.98 million. Qualys had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Qualys will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 1,500 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,146,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 6,900 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $1,001,397.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,265,337.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,438 shares of company stock valued at $9,995,964 in the last ninety days. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Qualys by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,045,674 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $576,145,000 after purchasing an additional 56,825 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Qualys by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,122,018 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $159,787,000 after buying an additional 21,501 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Qualys by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,045,463 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $148,884,000 after buying an additional 12,811 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Qualys by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 796,321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,404,000 after purchasing an additional 41,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Qualys by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 681,986 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,122,000 after purchasing an additional 10,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

About Qualys (Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.