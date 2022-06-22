Quantum Resistant Ledger Reaches Market Cap of $12.69 Million (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. During the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded up 12.3% against the US dollar. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market cap of $12.69 million and $28,532.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000819 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,287.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,083.97 or 0.05343101 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000310 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00028445 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.16 or 0.00257094 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.49 or 0.00569280 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00076114 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $115.14 or 0.00567530 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 76,348,617 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

