Radio Caca Reaches Market Capitalization of $399.53 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. In the last week, Radio Caca has traded down 33.5% against the dollar. One Radio Caca coin can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Radio Caca has a market cap of $399.53 million and approximately $33.75 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004921 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00091987 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $91.52 or 0.00450810 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00069504 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002319 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00014770 BTC.

Radio Caca Coin Profile

Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 coins and its circulating supply is 306,887,160,390 coins. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/RadioCacaNFT . Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Radio Caca Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

