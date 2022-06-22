Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ralph Lauren to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Cowen cut their target price on Ralph Lauren from $171.00 to $151.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Wedbush cut Ralph Lauren from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $150.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Ralph Lauren from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Ralph Lauren from $171.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $127.21.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Shares of RL stock opened at $92.16 on Friday. Ralph Lauren has a 12-month low of $86.54 and a 12-month high of $135.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.38.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.13. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 230 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 453 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ralph Lauren (Get Rating)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.