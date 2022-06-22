Regal Wealth Group Inc. Has $26.92 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 16.8% of Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $26,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,540,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,823,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463,503 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,484,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,600,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,002 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,151,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,200,903,000 after purchasing an additional 741,429 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,692,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,123,795,000 after purchasing an additional 221,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,323,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $894,036,000 after purchasing an additional 292,544 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.27. The stock had a trading volume of 229,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,717,762. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $139.96 and a twelve month high of $171.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.67.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

