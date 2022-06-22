Regal Wealth Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,805 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Boeing comprises 2.6% of Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its position in Boeing by 2.5% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 27,060 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,941,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Boeing in the third quarter worth approximately $635,000. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in Boeing by 8.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 963 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Boeing by 116.3% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, ERn Financial LLC raised its position in Boeing by 9.6% in the third quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $1.02 on Wednesday, reaching $137.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,027,126. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $252.30. The company has a market cap of $81.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.93.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The business had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.53) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $306.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Langenberg & Company initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.83.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

