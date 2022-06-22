Research Analysts Offer Predictions for GSK plc’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:GSK)

GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of GSK in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now anticipates that the pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $3.28 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.35. The consensus estimate for GSK’s current full-year earnings is $3.16 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GSK’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.59 EPS.

Get GSK alerts:

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.11. GSK had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The firm had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.97 billion.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,740 ($21.31) to GBX 1,900 ($23.27) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,775 ($21.74) to GBX 1,800 ($22.05) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,850.00.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $41.77 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. GSK has a 52-week low of $37.80 and a 52-week high of $46.97. The company has a market cap of $106.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.3496 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. GSK’s payout ratio is 49.46%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 88,519,444 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,903,707,000 after purchasing an additional 501,530 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,967,209 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $826,212,000 after purchasing an additional 750,042 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,373,943 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $457,491,000 after purchasing an additional 44,594 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,225,421 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $450,941,000 after purchasing an additional 811,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,621,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $419,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

About GSK (Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.